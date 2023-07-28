Braves, L.E.A.D. Center for Youth host Ambassador Signing Day Ceremony

ATLANTA (WUPA) – During its Hank Aaron Week of Community Building Initiatives, the Atlanta Braves organization hosted an event for a non-profit that empowers the next generations of community leaders through baseball.

Keshawn Wiley says his family struggled financially when they moved from Mississippi to Georgia, but the one thing that he says helped him to persevere was joining the L.E.A.D. Center for Youth.

"I was homeless my freshman and my sophomore year," he said. "L.E.A.D. gives you lots of opportunities. They put you in situations you never thought you'd be in.

WUPA

Wiley now has big plans to create more housing and teach money management skills to low-income and minority families.

"I'm going to Morehouse to major in finance," he said. "I want to use my finance to go into commercial real estate."

Kelli Stewart, who co-founded the non-profit in 2007 with her husband, C.J., said L.E.A.D. stands for launch, expose, advise, direct, which represents the strategies they use to coach and mentor youth.

"Baseball was that thing that saved his life, really. He says it's his ticket out of poverty. It created a lot of opportunities for him," she said. "Our ambassadors are high school student-athletes who are going through our third-grade through 12th-grade programming, and our alums are those who have graduated from our program and from high school."

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves hosted L.E.A.D.'s Ambassador Signing Day and Alumni Ring Luncheon to honor their alumni and youth ambassadors as part of the Braves' Hank Aaron Week Initiatives. The event was held at Hank Aaron Terrace at Truist Park. They recognized several sponsors involved in the team effort of helping hundreds of underserved young people.

"Before COVID, our families were facing challenges of what we call the three curveballs: crime, poverty, and racism. After COVID, it only exasperated all of those things," said Stewart.

Staff members say the goal of the game is to turn those curveballs of life into fast pitches of success.

"All of the guys that were on the stage, I had the chance to coach, so <edit> a very good experience for me to see them graduate as I did," said Desmond Stegall, a former coach and ambassador.

Wiley and Dakota Frady were also recognized as alumni, after recently graduating from the program and their respective high schools, Maynard Jackson and Booker T. Washington High Schools.

"I'm a big baseball fanatic, so they've really provided me a lot of opportunities to meet the right people," Frady said. "The program helped me develop into a better person and leader by providing me a lot of different experiences to grown," he added, also explaining how the program is a pathway to his dream of managing his own baseball team.

Stewart said L.E.A.D., which currently has about 250 Atlanta-area students participating in the program, is continuing its mission of helping the next leaders win at the game of life.

"We want to see some players on the field here at Truist Park, but we also want to make sure we have major league citizens in our community," she said.