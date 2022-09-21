Black voter groups join Ben & Jerry’s for statewide tour to mobilize student voters

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- The push to get more Black youth at the polls is underway ahead of the midterm elections. Several Black voter organizations teamed up with Ben & Jerry's for a statewide tour to register and educate student voters.

The Georgia NAACP Youth and College Division and other organizations forged the Black Youth Renaissance Tour, joining forces with Ben & Jerry's to mobilize student voters before the November elections.

"Black youth are the voices of the street and the future of this country," said Georgia Stand Up Youth Organizer Alivia Duncan.

Organizers spoke at press conference at Trees Atlanta on National Voter Registration Day, with Ben and Jerry's co-founders, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield present. During the event, the all-familiar ice cream chant took on a new meaning.

"I scream, you scream, we all scream for democracy," said Rep GA Executive Director Kimberlyn Carter.

The movement follows the sweeping elections laws organizers say are an example of history repeating itself, the growing student loan debt crisis and other factors driving the effort. The goal is to revive the voter turnout seen in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

Ben & Jerry's Change is Brewing ice cream WUPA

"It's supposed to be easier to vote, not harder, and we've got politicians who are making it harder and harder," Greenfield said.

Ben and Jerry's relaunched their "Change is Brewing" ice cream flavor to celebrate the movement.

"It's coffee ice cream with a marshmallow swirl and chocolate fudge brownies," Cohen said. "When we fight together, we win."

Cohen explained how, to make the ice cream, Ben & Jerry's used coffee from Black and Bold Coffee, a Black-owned coffee company, and brownies from Greyston Bakery, which advocates for social and racial justice.

"Change is brewing, yes, and we are glad to be a part of that, but we are not going to continue to step over all the barriers that continue to be place between us and our rights as American citizens, our most sacred right to vote," said Black Voters Matter National Field Director Wanda Mosley.

The statewide tour started at Albany State University on September 15, with stops at Fort Valley State University, Americus, Barnesville, Griffin, Savannah and Clark Atlanta University Center in Atlanta.