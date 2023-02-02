Black Republican New Jersey councilwoman found shot to death in her car

(CNN) -- A 30-year-old councilwoman in the borough of Sayreville, New Jersey, was found shot to death in her car on Wednesday, according to authorities.

County officials said police responded to reports of shots fired after 7 p.m. and discovered a woman in her vehicle who sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman was identified as Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican councilwoman, the officials said.

Eunice Dwumfour, a councilwoman in the borough of Sayreville, New Jersey, was found shot to death in her car on Wednesday, according to authorities. From Sayreville Borough Council

Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said she was "shocked and saddened" to learn of Dwumfour's death, saying she was "taken from us by a despicable criminal act." She and Dwumfour worked closely together on the council, she wrote.

"Beyond her dedication to our community, I can share that she was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs into her daily life as a person and a community leader," the mayor said. "On a personal note, I can't adequately express my feeling of sorrow at the loss of a friend."

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and they do not have a motive at this time. CNN has reached out to the prosecutors and police for more details.

Dwumfour was elected to a three-year term on the six-member borough council in November 2021, according to election results. She also served as a member of the Human Relations Commission, according to the Sayreville website.

Sayreville, located in central New Jersey, has a population of about 45,000 people, according to the US Census.

On the Sayreville GOP website from 2021, Dwumfour asked the public to support her run for the council.

"Like you, Sayreville is my home, I love and cherish this town and it is my desire to help improve the lives of its residents," she wrote. "In the past few years, we have seen many changes including a worldwide pandemic, but despite all, Sayreville still stands strong because of residents like you."

"I am fully dedicated to building a better, stronger Sayreville, and with your support, we can create a brighter future for our wonderful town."

New Jersey Republican Party Chairman Bob Hugin issued a statement expressing his "horror and deepest sorrow" at her killing.

"We will remember Eunice for her steadfast dedication to the community, as well as her deep and abiding Christian faith," he said.

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement he was "stunned" by the news of her killing.

"Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness," he said. "I send my condolences to Councilwoman Dwumfour's family and friends, her governing body colleagues, and the entire Sayreville community."