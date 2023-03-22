Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Red Hot Chili Peppers to headline Lollapalooza 2023

(CNN) -- The lineup for this year's Lollapalooza was announced on Tuesday, and it features some major musical acts set to perform at Chicago's popular music festival.

Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lana Del Rey are all slated to headline the fest, along with The 1975, Odesza, Karol G, and Tomorrow x Together.

Tomorrow x Together, also known as TXT, is the first K-pop act to headline Lollapalooza. TXT's historic appearance will follow fellow K-pop group Blackpink's previously announced milestone as the first K-pop group to headline the Coachella music festival in Indio, California in April.

Presale begins 3/23 at 10am CT. Sign up to gain access to 4-Day Tickets at https://t.co/bmjLHHMQLs ⁣

Over 170 bands are set to grace the stage in Chicago's Grant Park on nine different stages during the Lollapalooza festival, which will run from August 3 to August 6.

Other acts confirmed to perform in the Windy City this summer are Jared Leto's band 30 Seconds to Mars, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepson, Suki Waterhouse, Lil Yachty, and Pusha T.

"We are so excited to be back on stage at @lollapalooza for the third time," Leto said on Twitter after the announcement came out, adding that they "can't wait to see you there."

Lollapalooza was founded in 1991, by Jane's Addiction and Porno for Pyros frontman Perry Farrell, and it began as a touring festival before finding a permanent home in Chicago.

Presale for Lollapalooza '23 begins on March 23 at 10 am CT, and a public sale for any remaining tickets will follow at a date yet to be announced.