Watch CBS News
Entertainment

''Big Brother'' star Luke Valentine ousted from show after using racial slur

By Michele Roberts

/ CNN

(CNN) — Luke Valentine has been kicked off of "Big Brother 25" after using the n-word on Tuesday night's live feed.

"Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house," CBS and the show's producers said in a statement emailed to CNN. "His departure will be addressed in Thursday night's show."

Valentine, who is White, was captured on camera using the slur during a conversation with fellow cast members Jared Fields, Hisam Goueli and Cory Wurtenberger.

"We were in the f***ing (inaudible) room, n***er," Valentine could be heard saying before he quickly attempted to laugh it off and added, "Dude…I'm sorry."

Fields, who is Black, then told Valentine "I don't give a f**k."

Fields also told Valentine, "In situations that should be uncomfortable for a Black man, White people get more uncomfortable."

Valentine responded, "Well, I'm in trouble now. I've been in worse trouble."

He has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

"Big Brother," a reality show staple since 2000, assembles a group of people to live together in a home with cameras recording them the entire time.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 5:21 PM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.