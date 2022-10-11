Biden administration proposes new rule that could upend "gig" work

The Biden administration is proposing a rule that could result in more "gig" workers being considered full-time employees, a potentially major shift in the nation's labor laws that could disrupt ride-sharing, delivery, construction and other companies that employ independent contractors.

The draft rule, to be formally published on Thursday, is a test that the Department of Labor uses when it determines if employers broke wage and hour laws. It formally directs the agency to consider six factors when determining if a worker is an employee — and therefore entitled to minimum wage, overtime and the right to unionize — or an independent contractor, which is essentially a self-employed individual in business for themselves.

"We continue in our enforcement work to identify workers who are not properly classified, in construction, health care, even in restaurants, where we found that dishwashers were improperly classified as independent contractors to avoid paying them overtime," Jessica Looman, principal deputy wage and hour administrator with the Labor Department, told reporters on Tuesday.

After the Labor Department proposal is published, the rule will remain open for public input for 45 days, officials said.

"This is a long-awaited determination that will empower essential workers to assert their basic wage and hour, health and safety, and compensation rights," Patricia Campos-Medina, executive director of the Worker Institute at Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations, told the Associated Press, adding, "All workers are entitled to these rights, but employers easily avoid them by making arbitrary decisions on independent contractor rules."

Independent contractors are typically much cheaper to hire since they are responsible for their own payroll taxes and job expenses and don't qualify for overtime or minimum wage. The National Employment Law Project, a pro-worker think tank, has estimated that as many as 30% of workers may be wrongly categorized as as independent, costing states billions of dollars in tax revenue.

The proposed rule replaces a Trump administration regulation that made it easier for companies to legally classify workers as independent contractors. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh maintains that thousands of workers, including gig workers who drive cars, deliver food and clean houses, are actually employees, because the companies that hire them set their hours and pay.

Gig stocks sink

Gig company stocks plummeted on the news. Uber and Lyft fell more than 12% while DoorDash was down about 9% in early trading. The stocks later recovered some of their losses.

The proposal is "a clear blow to the gig economy and a near-term concern for the likes of Uber and Lyft," Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush, said in a note.

"With ride-sharing and other gig economy players depending on the contractor business model, a classification to employees would essentially throw the business model upside down and cause some major structural changes if this holds," he wrote.

Ride-hailing companies, which are not consistently profitable, have said they can't afford to pay drivers as employees, while spending hundreds of millions of dollars to win legislative carve-outs from state worker protection laws.

However, Uber and Lyft said on Tuesday that the new rule would not damage their business model. In a statement echoing the Labor Department, Uber said the rule "takes a measured approach, essentially returning us to the Obama era, during which our industry grew exponentially."

"This is just the first step in what is likely to be a longer process before any final rule or determination is made," Lyft said in a statement noting the company had been expecting the rule change. It added that most Lyft drivers work very few hours and said they prefer the current arrangement over being classified as employees.