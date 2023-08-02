Beyoncé honors dancer stabbed to death at gas station dancing to her music

(CNN) — Beyoncé has paid tribute to O'Shae Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer who was fatally stabbed at a Brooklyn gas station while vogueing to her music in what police say they are investigating as an anti-gay crime.

"REST IN POWER O'SHAE SIBLEY," reads a message displayed prominently on Beyoncé's official website.

Cover page of Beyonce.com Tribute to O'Shea Sibley Rest In Power. Beyonce/Beyonce website.com

Sibley was vogueing to a Beyoncé song at the gas station on Saturday.

A group of men approached Sibley as he danced with friends and started to shout gay slurs at the group, Sibley's friend Otis Pena said on Facebook Live. The slurs eventually led to a dispute, an NYPD spokesperson told CNN.

The argument escalated and a man stabbed Sibley, said Pena, who witnessed the incident and then put pressure on Sibley's wound. Sibley was stabbed in the torso and taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Sibley was a professional dancer who was featured in several music videos and had performed at New York City's renowned Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, according to the center's website.