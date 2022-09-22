Betty White's personal belongings and show memorabilia to be auctioned

Fans of the late Hollywood icon Betty White will now have a chance to own one of her belongings, as many will go up for auction beginning Friday.

Beverly Hills-based Julien's Auctions will be offering up over 1,500 items, including White's jewelry, artwork, signed scripts, memorabilia from her TV shows, furniture and other household and personal belongings.

"We are honored to work with her estate in this exclusive presentation of these precious artifacts and personal mementos from her storied life and career which will be offered for the first time at auction to the public, museum curators and her legions of fans worldwide," said Darren Julien, the President and CEO of Julien's Auctions.

Some of the items include the engraved wedding bands belonging to her and longtime husband Allen Ludden, her original director's chair from "The Golden Girls" set, and an orange needlepoint director's chair she made for Ludden.

Betty White's gold leaf design with brilliant diamond set wedding band Julien's Auctions

The available items all come from the actor's homes in Brentwood and Carmel, California. The auction is set to end on Sept. 25.

White, the Emmy-award winning actor who was most recognized for her roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls," passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, days before her 100th birthday.

"Betty White was a beloved national treasure and a cross generational icon who made us laugh for eighty years with her illustrious work on film, radio and television classics," Julien said.