BET Awards 2023: See who won
(CNN) — The 2023 edition of the BET Awards took place Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The evening celebrated hip-hop's 50th anniversary and featured a tribute performance to the late Tina Turner. Latto and Coco Jones were among the winners announced during the broadcast.
A full list of nominees follows, with the winners indicated in bold.
Album of the Year
"Anyways, Life's Great" - GloRilla
"Breezy" - Chris Brown
"God Did" - DJ Khaled
"Her Loss" - Drake & 21 Savage
"Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"- Kendrick Lamar
"Renaissance" - Beyoncé - *WINNER (TIE)
"SOS" - Sza - *WINNER (TIE)
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
Sza - *WINNER
Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Chris Brown - *WINNER (TIE)
Drake
The Weeknd
Usher - *WINNER (TIE)
Best Group
City Girls
Drake & 21 Savage - *WINNER
Dvsn
Flo
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
"Big Energy" (remix) - Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled
"Boy's A Liar Pt. 2" - Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
"Call Me Every Day" - Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
"Can't Stop Won't Stop"- King Combs feat. Kodak Black
"Creepin'" - Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" - Hitkidd & GloRilla
"Tomorrow 2" - GloRilla & Cardi B
"Wait For U" - Future feat. Drake & Tems - *WINNER
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto - *WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar - *WINNER
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
"We (Warm Embrace)" - Chris Brown
"2 Million Up" - Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
"First Class" - Jack Harlow
"Kill Bill" - Sza - *WINNER
"Tomorrow 2" - GloRilla & Cardi B
Video Director of the Year
A$ap Rocky for Awge
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Director X
Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor - *WINNER
Best New Artist
Ambré
Coco Jones - *WINNER
Doechii
Flo
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
"Bless Me" - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - *WINNER
"Finished (Live)" - Tamela Mann
"I've Got Joy" - Cece Winans
"Kingdom" - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
"New" - Tye Tribbett
"One Moment From Glory" - Yolanda Adams
"The Better Benediction (Pt.2)" - PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le'Andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Viewer's Choice Award
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé - *WINNER
"First Class" - Jack Harlow
"Jimmy Cooks" - Drake feat. 21 Savage
"Kill Bill" - Sza
"Last Last" - Burna Boy
"Super Freaky Girl" - Nicki Minaj
"Wait For U" - Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) - *WINNER
Central Cee (UK)
Ella Mai (UK)
K.O (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
BET Her
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"Boy's A Liar Pt. 2" - Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé - *WINNER
"Her" - Megan Thee Stallion
"Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" - Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
"Players" - Coi Leray
"Special" - Lizzo
Best Movie
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" - *WINNER
"Creed 3"
"Emancipation"
"Nope"
"The Woman King"
"Till"
"Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody"
Best Actor
Amin Joseph
Brian Tyree Henry
Damson Idris - *WINNER
Daniel Kaluuya
Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory Jr.
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
Angela Bassett - *WINNER
Coco Jones
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Viola Davis
Zendaya
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Alaya High
Demi Singleton
Genesis Denise
Marsai Martin - *WINNER
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Young Dylan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Alexis Morris
Allyson Felix
Angel Reese - *WINNER
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha'Carri Richardson
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Judge
Bubba Wallace
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Hurts - *WINNER
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
