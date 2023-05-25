Before launching presidential bid, DeSantis signs bill reversing obligation to resign before a run for higher office

Before launching presidential bid, DeSantis signs bill reversing obligation to resign before a run f Before launching presidential bid, DeSantis signs bill reversing obligation to resign before a run f 00:23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/Tampa Bay Now News) - Before launching his presidential campaign, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that allows him to run for president without resigning as governor.

Senate Bill 7050 now exempts presidential candidates from Florida's so-called resign to run law, which prohibits elected officials from qualifying as a candidate for another office that would overlap with their current term.

Republicans, who control a supermajority in the statehouse, have largely focused on the governor's conservative priorities during the current legislative session, approving bills that will likely form much of the governor's platform when he launches his White House bid.

The resign to run exemption was filed by a GOP ally of DeSantis as an amendment to a larger Republican election law package.

There is precedent for changing the Florida law to help clear a path for potential candidates for higher office. In 2007, the Republican-controlled Legislature changed the law to prevent problems for then-Gov. Charlie Crist, who was being considered as a possible running mate for Republican John McCain in 2008. Crist later became a Democrat and challenged DeSantis for reelection last year.

Only a handful of states have similar resign-to-run laws.