Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 stores. Here's a list of the locations so far.
Bed Bath & Beyond disclosed the locations of some of the 150 stores it plans on closing as the beleaguered retailer seeks to cut costs and free up cash.
The retail chain posted a list of more than 50 locations that will be shuttered, with the stores ranging from Arizona to Washington state. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would close 150 of its roughly 1,000 stores. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
While Bed Bath & Beyond has become a "meme stock" after attracting the favor of amateur investors, its shares have plunged 47% this year amid declining revenue, widening losses and the defection of a prominent investor. In August, Ryan Cohen, the billionaire founder of online pet food company Chewy, sold his stake of 7.7 million shares, spurring a selloff.
Investors were also rattled earlier this month when its chief financial officer, Gustavo Arnal, died after falling from a luxury skyscraper in downtown Manhattan. The New York City medical examiner's office ruled his death a suicide.
In the meantime, Bed Bath & Beyond is focusing on shoring up its financials, with GlobalData analyst Neil Saunders describing them as "in a parlous state."
"The past few years of poor strategy have caused severe financial pain, and the scars will be borne in around 150 store closures and a curtailment of refurbishment programs," he said in a recent research note about the closures. "These actions are necessary, but they underline that before the group can advance it will need to take several steps back."
Below is a list of the Bed Bath & Beyond stores that are closing:
Arizona
- Interstate 17 & Carefree Highway in Phoenix
- Interstate 19 & Irvington in Tucson
California
- 9918 Mission Gorge Road in Santee
- 1140 Hilltop Drive in Redding
- 75 Lakewood Center Mall in Lakewood
- 2601 Larkspur Landing Circle in Larkspur
- 39421 10th Street West in Palmdale
- 15555 East 14th Street, Suite 240 in San Leandro
- 201 East Magnolia Blvd in Burbank
- 117 General Stilwell Drive in Marina
Connecticut
- Ridgeway Shopping Center in Stamford
- 850 Hartford Turnpike in Waterford
Florida
- Sawgrass in Sunrise
- 111 Towne Center Blvd in Sanford
Georgia
- Presidential Market Center in Snellville
- Johns Creek in Suwanee
Iowa
- 1522 Flammang Drive in Waterloo
- 2475 N.W. Arterial in Dubuque
Illinois
- Gurnee Mills Mall in Gurnee
- 915 East Golf Road in Schaumburg
- Fairview Center in Fairview Heights
- Carbondale University Mall in Carbondale
- 2850 Plainfield Road in Joliet
- Kankakee in Bourbonnais
Louisiana
- 2900 Meadow Creek Drive in Bossier City
- Massachusetts
- 35 Highland Avenue in Seekonk
- 8B Allstate Road Suite 1 in Dorchester
- Granite Heights in Milford
Michigan
- 31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills
- Northville Retail Center in Northville
- Green Ridge Square in Walker
- 50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield
- 9050 Highland Road White in Lake Township
Minnesota
3959 Second Street South in St. Cloud
North Carolina
The Arboretum in Charlotte
Nevada
195 Los Altos Pkwy in Sparks
New Jersey
- 34 E Ridgewood Ave in Paramus NJ 07652
- Mount Olive in Flanders
- 13 Route 9 South in Manalapan
New York
- Orange Plaza in Middletown
- 500 East Sandford Blvd in Mt. Vernon
- 4805 Commercial Drive in New Hartford
- 73 Centre Drive Suite 100 in Plattsburgh
- 251 Airport Plaza Blvd in Farmingdale
Ohio
- Bridgewater Falls in Hamilton
- Colerain in Cincinnati
- 10027 Fremont Pike in Perrysburg
- 4020 Milan Road, Unit 910 in Sandusky
Oregon
2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd in Beaverton
Pennsylvania
70 E. Wynnewood Blvd in Wynnewood
Puerto Rico
Plaza Del Sol in Bayamon
Texas
- 3201 Lawrence Road Suite A in Wichita Falls
- Central Mall in Port Arthur
Virginia
- 135 Shoppers Way NW in Christiansburg
- 532 Fort Evans Road in Leesburg
Washington
Lakewood Towne Center in Lakewood
