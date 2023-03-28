Becky G's fiancé Sebastian Lletget apologizes amid cheating allegations

(CNN) -- Sebastian Lletget has issued a public apology to his fiancée, singer Becky G., amid speculation that he was unfaithful.

The soccer star posted a lengthy statement on his verified Instagram account, writing, "As an athlete I have always tried to hold myself to a higher standard, recognizing the blessings and privileges in my career."

"I know in my heart that I couldn't have achieved a lot of my personal & professional growth, let alone navigate the challenges in my life without the love & support of Becky by my side," his post continued. "Yet behind this abundance, there is a reality I've hid from everyone around me."

Lletget went on to write that he has struggled with "personal trauma and acute anxiety compounded by my own denial, pride and bad decisions."

"Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot," the statement went on to read. "Since this person did not get what they wanted, it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person I should never take for granted or put at risk."

He added that he decided to "commit myself to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing."

Lletget also apologized to Becky G., best known for her hit, "Mamiii."

"To Becky, you have been the light of my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love," Lletget wrote. "Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you and disrespecting the one person that I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve."

CNN has reached out to a representative for Becky G. for comment.