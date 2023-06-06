Barons - 'Ride the white horse'

A surf trip with Snapper (Ben O'Toole) to Bali takes a dangerous turn. Buddy (Lincoln Younes) and Hunter (George Pullar) party in California, and Hunter finally has to pay the price for lying to his parents (#103.) Original airdate 6/12/2023. Every episode of BARONS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. The CW original airdate 6/12/2023.