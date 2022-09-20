Baltimore Country Club to be host site of two future USGA championships

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Country Club East Course will be the host site of the 2026 U.S. Senior Amateur and 2031 U.S. Women's Amateur Championships.

Baltimore Country Club has previously hosted four USGA Championships, including the 1988 U.S. Women's Open.

The original golf course, built in Roland Park in 1898, hosted the 1899 U.S. Open when the total purse was just $750.

"We are thrilled to return to Baltimore Country Club and rekindle our relationship with a club that has produced memorable USGA moments dating back to 1899," said Mark Hill, USGA managing director, Championships. "The process of awarding these two championships has been seamless, and we appreciate the club's staff and membership for their friendship and partnership and look forward to working closely together over the coming years."

In the 1988 U.S. Women's Open, 13-time LPGA winner Liselotte Neumann won her only major title with a 3-stroke victory over Patty Sheehan at Baltimore Country Club.

"It is a privilege to be able to partner with the USGA to bring the U.S. Senior Amateur and U.S. Women's Amateur to our club," said Thomas Carroll, club president. "Since its founding in 1898, some of the cub's most memorable and historic moments have occurred during its USGA championships."

Baltimore Country Club was founded on January 13, 1898, at its Roland Park location.

The course opened its second located in Lutherville in 1926, and was renovated in 2015.

The 71st U.S. Senior Amateur will be held Aug. 29-Sept. 3, 2026.

The 131st U.S. Women's Amateur will be held Aug. 4-10, 2031.