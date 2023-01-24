Watch CBS News
Background casting for "Kingdom Business Season 2"

By Michele Roberts

/ CW50 Detroit

kingdom-business.jpg
Hylton Casting /Image

Hylton Casting is currently casting background actors to work on TV series Kingdom Business Season 2 in interior / exterior hospital scenes filming in Riverdale, GA on Monday, 1/30/23 - Thursday, 2/2/23. You do not need to be available for all filming dates.
PROJECT:
Kingdom Business Season 2
Series for BET+
Behind-the-scenes look into the world of the gospel music industry and all of the conflict and secrets that come with money, fame and success.
BACKGROUND ROLES:
INTERIOR / EXTERIOR HOSPITAL SCENES
- Doctors
- ER and ICU Nurses
- ER and ICU Patients
- Hospital Visitors
- Orderlies
- Physical Therapist
- EMTs
- Vigil Attendees
- All genders and ethnicities, ages 18+
Please visit the following link for more information and to submit:
https://hyltoncasting.com/kbs2hospitalbg/

First published on January 24, 2023 / 4:34 PM

