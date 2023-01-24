Background casting for "Kingdom Business Season 2"

Hylton Casting /Image

Hylton Casting is currently casting background actors to work on TV series Kingdom Business Season 2 in interior / exterior hospital scenes filming in Riverdale, GA on Monday, 1/30/23 - Thursday, 2/2/23. You do not need to be available for all filming dates.

PROJECT:

Kingdom Business Season 2

Series for BET+

Behind-the-scenes look into the world of the gospel music industry and all of the conflict and secrets that come with money, fame and success.

BACKGROUND ROLES:

INTERIOR / EXTERIOR HOSPITAL SCENES

- Doctors

- ER and ICU Nurses

- ER and ICU Patients

- Hospital Visitors

- Orderlies

- Physical Therapist

- EMTs

- Vigil Attendees

- All genders and ethnicities, ages 18+

Please visit the following link for more information and to submit:

https://hyltoncasting.com/kbs2hospitalbg/