Background actors needed to work on TV series Kingdom Business Season 2

Hylton Casting is currently casting background actors to work on TV series Kingdom Business Season 2 in interior correctional facility scenes filming in Canton, GA on Thursday, 3/2/23.

PROJECT:

Kingdom Business Season 2

Series for BET+

Behind-the-scenes look into the world of the gospel music industry and all of the conflict and secrets that come with money, fame and success.

Hylton Casting



BACKGROUND ROLES:

INTERIOR CORRECTIONAL FACILITY MULTIPURPOSE ROOM SCENES

75 Male Inmates

1 Male Prison Guard

1 Female Prison Guard

- All ethnicities, ages 18-70

- These scenes will depict a Music Ministry Program at a prison. This will be a musical performance taking place in the prison common room for the inmates.

- The Director of this episode requests that all background actors cast in these scenes be enthusiastic and engaged in the music that is performed.

Please visit the following link for more information and to submit:

https://hyltoncasting.com/kbs23223bg/