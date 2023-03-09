Watch CBS News
Casting

Background actors needed for TV series Kingdom Business Season 2

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

Hylton Casting is currently casting background actors to work on the TV series Kingdom Business Season 2 in scenes filming in Atlanta, GA on Thursday, 3/16/23.
PROJECT:
Kingdom Business Season 2
Series for BET+
Behind-the-scenes look into the world of the gospel music industry and all of the conflict and secrets that come with money, fame and success.
BACKGROUND ROLES:
EXTERIOR VIP PARTY RED CARPET SCENES
- These scenes will depict a music industry VIP party with a red carpet, TV reporters, paparazzi, fans, and celebrities.
- 20 Celebrity Types
- 20 Fans
- 10 Paparazzi
- 3 Security Guards
- 3 Reporters
- 3 Camera Operators
- All genders, all ethnicities, ages 18+
Please visit the following link for more information and to submit:
https://hyltoncasting.com/kbs231623bg/

First published on March 9, 2023 / 4:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

