Background actors needed for "MEGALOPOLIS"

Looking for CORE BACKGROUND ACTORS for MEGALOPOLIS!!



MEGALOPOLIS, is the long awaited passion project of Francis Ford Coppola, the legendary director of the Godfather Trilogy and Apocalypse Now. Starring Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Voight, Nathalie Emmanuel, Shia LaBeouf, Aubrey Plaza, Dustin Hoffman, and more!!

CL Casting



Currently seeking thin/slender/athletic MALES and FEMALES, ages 18+, any ethnicity, who have full or part time open availability, Mondays through Fridays, to work as CORE BG on MEGA, beginning in early November and filming through late March 2023.

Female size requirements: Dress - 00-0-2-4-6

Male size requirements: Jacket - 36-38-40-42

Fitting: TBD ($75 Flat)

Rate: $182/12 per working day

Location: ATLANTA, GA



Please email pics, name, age, height, weight, experience, wardrobe sizes and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Subject: MEGA CORE