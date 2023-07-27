Attorneys call Giuliani's defamation admission a "major milestone" for Georgia election workers

ATLANTA (WUPA) - Rudy Giuliani has admitted to defaming the characters of two Fulton County election workers in connection with the 2020 presidential election.

The Trump attorney and former New York City mayor admitted in a court filing on Tuesday that he falsely accused Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, of mishandling ballots during the 2020 election. As a result of the accusations, Freeman and Moss filed a defamation lawsuit against Giuliani.

Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman WUPA

Giuliani was among several attorneys supporting Former President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud in his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden.

Fulton County officials along with the Fulton County Board of Elections declined to comment on Giuliani's admission. In addition, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was not available for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

"It was confirmed that numerous allegations made against the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections, and specifically, two election workers, were false and unsubstantiated," said Raffensperger in a statement released in June.

Michael Gottlieb, of Willkie, Farr & Gallagher LLP, is part of the legal team representing Freeman and Moss. They released a statement on Wednesday regarding Giuliani's admission.

"Giuliani's stipulation concedes what we have always known to be true -- Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss honorably performed their civic duties in the 2020 presidential election in full compliance with the law, and the allegations of election fraud he and former-President Trump made against them have been false since day one," Gottlieb said. "While certain issues, including damages, remain to be decided by the court, our clients are pleased with this major milestone in their fight for justice, and look forward to presenting what remains of this case at trial."

The admission from Giuliani does not resolve the case, but certainly brings new light on the case against the Trump attorney. In addition, it is unclear how -- or if -- Giuliani's statements will tie into investigations by the Justice Department's special counsel's office, which is examining statements by Giuliani in connection with related cases.