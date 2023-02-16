Atlanta's historic West Hunter Street Baptist Church receives $4 million federal restoration grant

ATLANTA (WUPA) – An iconic baptist church that served as a gathering place during the Civil Rights Movement is being restored, thanks to a multimillion-dollar federal grant.

"I am proud to say that I secured a $4 million community project funding grant for the restoration of historic West Hunter Street Baptist Church," said Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA, 5th). "It is right here in this building where Rev. Dr. Abernathy preached, organized, and prayed during the Civil Rights Movement."

It's also where Rev. Dr. Ralph David Abernathy, Sr. joined other civil rights leaders from around the country. The funds will go towards adding a community center on the property and furnishing the church to make it look the way it did when Dr. Abernathy took to the pulpit.

Family members say it was the vision of his son, Ralph D. Abernathy III, who bought the property in 2008. They also stressed the importance of preserving Black history.

"We have to record and remember so that our future generations know their history and know our history, which is American history," said another one of Abernathy Sr.'s sons, Kwame Abernathy.

Members have been worshipping in the historic building since the late 1800s, including the family of Cheryl Lee, chairperson of the church's trustee board. She represents the fourth of six generations of her family to attend the church.

Williams also proposed the Ralph David Abernathy Senior National Historic Act, which is a bill that would add the church to the National Register of Historic Places.

"I have an obligation to build upon their legacy and keep our communities moving forward," Williams said.

Construction is already underway on the restoration project, and organizers say it could take up to two years for completion.