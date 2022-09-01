Atlanta's Juanita H. Gardner Village to provide affordable senior housing

ATLANTA (Atlanta Now News at 10) -- The city of Atlanta broke ground this week on an affordable housing building for seniors that pays tribute to a longtime community leader.

The new chapter opened in the Adamsville neighborhood on August 30, 2022, when officials broke ground on the Juanita H. Gardner Village on Bakers Ferry Road. The "H" stands for Harris.

"Maybe that "H" should be changed to 'Hero,' as Juanita "Hero" Gardner," said Atlanta Housing President and CEO Eugene Jones.

The three-story elevator building will provide 108 affordable housing units for seniors, which is something desperately needed, as rent prices continue to skyrocket.

"We are so honored as a family that you all chose her," said Gardner's niece, Deidra L. Fryer, who said it also honors late Councilman C.T. Martin. "It was his dream to essentially award his friend, Juanita H. Gardner, with something that was so very important to her," Fryer said.

Councilwoman Andrea Boone calls it a labor of love and a sign of progress to honor a person who made a lasting mark on the community that she and Mayor Andre Dickens call home.

An artist's image of the now-under-construction Atlanta's Juanita H. Gardner Village housing development. WUPA

"This community raised us and made us who we are today. We owe our seniors the very best we can to provide safe, sanitary and secure housing," said Boone.

The city partnered with Invest Atlanta, Atlanta Housing, and other agencies to plan the independent living property. They say it will provide housing at 60% of the area median income and rent capped at 30% of the tenant's income.

"Through the Invest Atlanta's Urban Redevelopment Authority we were able to provide $12.5 million dollars of a tax-exempt loan to the Juanita H. Gardner Village," said Invest Atlanta President Dr. Eloisa Klementich. "The building will not only open doors for seniors on fixed incomes, but it's also a milestone in the city's efforts to create more affordable housing."

Dickens said the development is only part of a housing development goal his administration has.

"This is a set of promises made, promises kept," said Dickens. "We've already broke ground on 1,500 units of affordable housing this year, and we are just getting started on our goal of 20,000 units."

Construction is expected to take about 14 months.