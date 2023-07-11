Atlanta sued over "Stop Cop City" referendum petition

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) – Four DeKalb County residents filed a lawsuit that challenges the limit on residents who can collect signatures for a petition to allow voters to decide whether the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center should be built.

The clock is ticking on a petition to get 75,000 signatures for a referendum to put the heated topic on the November ballot. As of now, a city code allows only Atlanta residents to collect the required signatures, but not DeKalb County residents who live near the proposed training center site.

"The training facility is going to be on DeKalb County's side, so it's only right that you also include DeKalb County residents," said James Holt, Jr., a business owner and resident in the county.

Attorneys for several county residents filing a lawsuit against the City of Atlanta and the state. They clarified that only residents would be allowed to sign the petition, but the lawsuit seeks to allow more people to collect the signatures for the petition.

"City law prevents them from collecting signatures. The law must be changed, and this lawsuit aims to do just that," said Brian Spears, one of the attorneys. "We are asking the court to strike down the city code section that blocks our clients from collecting signatures."

Jeff Filipovits, the other attorney who represents the plaintiffs, explained why they're also suing the State of Georgia.

"There's a state statute that governs recall elections for municipalities. The Atlanta ordinance models that statute," Filipovits said. "The state is a party, because, if you're seeking to have a statute declared unconstitutional, the state needs to know this and be heard."

They're also asking the city to restart the 60-day deadline to collect the signatures.

Jacqueline Dougherty, who lives near the training center, is one of the plaintiffs.

"We want to model what a democratic process can look like when neighbors come together across county and city lines to listen to one another and create changes that make the city a livable and life-affirming place," she said.

Another plaintiff, Keyanna Jones, who is a community activist and pastor, shared her concerns.

"We've never been able to say that we don't want a firing range near our children's school. We've never been able to say that we don't want more lead from the gunshots polluting our water," said Jones. "It's the one chance that we have to say that we matter."

Other DeKalb County residents told Atlanta Now News' Valencia Jones they also believe voters should decide on the training center issue, but they had different opinions on whether there should be a training center at all.

"They definitely need a place to train and have them, because a lot of them do need a lot of training," said Holt, who reflected on a negative experience with an Atlanta police officer but still supports training center construction efforts.

Amy Taylor, a community representative and member of the Defend the Atlanta Forest movement, opposes the training center.

"It doesn't need to be at the expense of the last urban forest in the country," she said. "There are so many other places and so many unused spaces that they could utilize. This doesn't just affect City of Atlanta. It doesn't just affect DeKalb County. It affects everybody in the Metro Atlanta area."

Both the city and state would not comment due to the pending litigation.

Attorneys say a judge has given the city and state one week to respond, and then, the plaintiffs will have one week to reply to their response.