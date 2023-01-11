Atlanta Public Schools installs high-tech weapon detection systems in all middle, high schools

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Atlanta Public Schools is using technology and artificial intelligence to keep weapons out of schools.

On Tuesday morning, there was a steady flow of traffic outside and inside Maynard Jackson High School, with students cruising through a recently added weapon detection system upon entering the building.

"Come on guys, get your computers out. Have them out already," said one of the teachers guiding students through the detector.

APS has installed Evolv Technology systems in all of its 24 middle and high schools.

WUPA

"Unfortunately, we live in a tough time, and this technology is critically important," said Evolv Technology Founder and Chief Growth Officer Anil Chitkara.

Most would agree these are both tough and dangerous times. In 2022 alone, there were 51 school shootings in the U.S. that resulted in injury or death.

"We've designed technology that lets people walk right through, don't take anything out of their pockets, and if there's a weapon or a potential item of interest, it will alert on that item, and then there will be a picture of the individual with a location where that item is," Chitkara said, describing the detection system screens. It's the same technology used in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and other venues. "It's a combination of advanced sensors and artificial intelligence software."

The new system is one that police and school officials said they are happy with.

"Now, we have a process that allows us to screen students at a level that we're comfortable with and also get them into the classroom in a fast enough time that's more efficient," said APS Police Chief Ronald Applin.

School officials said the system is one that parents also appear to be happy with.

"I think that our parents are happy to see that there's a commitment by our district to explore other ways and newer ways to keep our kids safe," said Maynard Jackson High School Principal Adam Danser.

There's no word on whether APS will install these systems in elementary schools just yet, but plans are underway to add them to stadiums.