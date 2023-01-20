Atlanta Public Schools hosts "Mission Possible: 2036" State of the District event

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- The theme for the Atlanta Public Schools State of the District event on January 19, 2023, was "Mission Possible: 2036." Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring shared how technology and partnerships play a role in the district's vision to create a bright future for K-12 students.

APS, which is celebrating a 150-year history, held the event at Illuminarium Atlanta, where Dr. Herring said the goal was to showcase technology that mirrors what students are learning in the classroom. Before delivering her State of the District speech, school administrators, partners, and students took part in an immersive experience that included robot greeters, laser images, and virtual reality activities.

APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring WUPA

"This kind of technology makes it possible. This is possible. This is Mission Possible 2036," said Herring, adding the intent is to spark change and inspire everyone involved in the process of creating a 21st-century education, while also spotlighting the scholars.

Students called it an eye-opening experience and discussed changes they would like to see.

"Student engagement is one thing that needs to be at an all-time high right now, especially with everything they're investing toward it," said Angelo Winfrey, a senior at Frederick Douglass High School.

More dollars are required beyond what the city provides to bridge the digital and economic divides.

"I'm very optimistic. It starts with leadership. It starts with the people in the room," said FeFe Handy, the founder and executive director of Page Turners Make Great Learners, which partners with APS and provides experiences and resources to encourage children to read. "When you hear the Microsoft and the Nikes are coming in, you can't help but think it is possible," regarding the mission and other APS partners.

"What I take away for my school is, how can I innovate, not just for the kids, but for the community," said Scott Elementary Principal Langston Longley.

APS is also celebrating an increasing graduation rate, which is now at 84%, while facing the challenges of addressing COVID learning loss, mental health, and teen violence head-on.

"We've done a summer academic recovery academy for the last two, now three summers, where 11,000 students are participating," said Herring.

She says her vision for the future will be accomplished through inspiration, innovation, investment, and implementation, and says it will take more than a village and a limited school budget to make it happen.

"We can't do that alone, because it requires partners and businesses to help us close that gap," she said.

Herring said the district is hoping for more partners, mentors, and internships to make sure the mission is possible for the next generations.