Atlanta police looking for hit and run driver who killed a 9-year-old boy

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- A community is outraged after a driver hit a nine-year-old boy and fled the scene in Southeast Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a suspect in the case.

On Tuesday, at around 6:30 p.m., several 911 calls were made from people who discovered Jamal Dean, 9, severely injured and lying on the road near the Rosel Fann Recreation Center at 365 Cleveland Avenue, SE. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office released the identity of the boy on Wednesday, and APD released audio clips of the 911 calls.

"It shouldn't have happened, but it did. Whoever's responsible should turn themselves in," said Dennis Jones, who lives nearby and said he's sending up prayers up for Jamal's mother. "I understand her pain, because I just buried my son in September. He was killed in a car accident."

Jones said his 38-year-old son was killed when a driver lost control of a car while drag racing.

Other neighbors, like Minister Birdie England, said their complaints about cars speeding through the neighborhood, traffic, and other issues have fallen on deaf ears. They said efforts by the city and recreation center are falling short.

"They never do what they say they're gonna do," said England. "We need to care about these kids, and we need to be here to walk them home. If things were the way they were supposed to be, this wouldn't have happened."

While there's no word on whether speed was involved in the hit-and-run incident, local residents said they are hoping city officials will address their concerns.

"Get more lights out here. More patrols," said Jones.

City officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident on Wednesday. Police investigators were still working on Wednesday to identify the vehicle and driver involved in the crime.