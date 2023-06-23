Atlanta Police launch second Operation Heatwave to crack down on gang violence

APD kicks off 2nd edition of Operation Heatwave to crack down on gang violence

APD kicks off 2nd edition of Operation Heatwave to crack down on gang violence

APD kicks off 2nd edition of Operation Heatwave to crack down on gang violence

ATLANTA (WUPA) - The Atlanta Police Department has once again joined forces with state and federal police agencies to launch a 16-week-long summer gang initiative dubbed Operation Heatwave. The same project was run successfully by the department last summer.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said last year's operation resulted in a 29% decrease in homicides, a 26% decrease in the number of people shot, and 14% fewer robberies across the city. In addition, Hampton said violent crimes are down about 24% from this time last year.

WUPA

"What we say last year was a 16-week operational format in which we sent our officers, some of our best crime fighters in the City of Atlanta," said Capt. Ralph Woolfolk.

Hampton said several factors contributed to the decrease in violent crimes.

"It's the hard work of the men and women to quickly solve these cases," he said. "It's putting the information out there and asking for assistance from the community."

However, he acknowledged there's still a lot of work to do to stop gang violence.

"We are encountering too many youths with guns," Woolfolk said. "We won't tolerate the level of violence that is plaguing our city. We're going to hold everyone responsible with these violent acts."

During a press conference, police highlighted a surveillance video that tragically captured the May 22, 2023, shooting on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, where one person was killed. At least seven teens were charged with murder. Hampton and Woolfolk both described how many issues start at home.

"We're asking parents to go into those rooms. Take off the doors, if you have to," Hampton said.

Neighbors say lack of parental involvement is a big part of the problem.

"People need to know what their kids are doing and be active in their lives, so that the gangs don't get them," said Alicia Scott, a resident.

APD said Operation Heatwave is not about making arrests, but the goal, they said, is to stop the violence and let kids and parents know about the resources available.

"We are not afraid of these gangs. We will meet those gangs where they are," Woolfolk said. "This is the only warning that we're going to administer here. If you do not take advantage of these opportunities that are available to you, we are deploying an operation that we know is successful."

According to Atlanta Police, the state of Georgia currently has about 71,000 gang members, with roughly 3,500 of them in the Atlanta area. There are an estimated 150 gangs in Georgia -- including PFK, which stands for Play For Keeps.

A new law taking effect on July 1 will give anyone convicted of soliciting or recruiting gang members up to 20 years in prison and additional time for second offenses.