Atlanta Medical Center has closed after 120 years in operation

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- On Tuesday, November 1, after 120 years, Atlanta Medical Center officially ceased operations as a hospital serving the community. Local officials worked to get the word out to Atlanta area residents about replacement health and healing options.

On Tuesday, crews were removing signs at the Atlanta Medical Center facilities hours after Wellstar shuttered the hospital's 120-year legacy and closed the doors for good.

"Ultimately, I think there's going to be a lot of folks who need a lot of medical care who won't have access to it," said Erica Dunnings, who lives in the community nearby.

The move drew backlash from hospital staff, elected officials, and patients like Rodney Obie, as well as his family members whose lives, he said, were saved at the hospital.

"I'm disappointed, because I just had brain surgery, and I'll have to do my business somewhere else," Obie said.

Workers remove the Atlanta Medical Center logo from facilities after the 120-year-old hospital was closed down on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. WUPA

State and local leaders spent weeks preparing other metro hospitals for the closure. State officials have spent millions of dollars to add 200 beds over the next year at nearby Grady Memorial Hospital to help take up some of the slack.

"We are working to help to ensure that everyone has access to the right care at the right time and in the right place," Mayor Andre Dickens said in a video announcing the city's new website, myhealthatl.org.

The new website lists emergency, primary, and behavioral healthcare locations and other community medical services available in the area.

The new site also connects patients with Wellstar's Patient Record Division for copies of medical records.

Neighbors said they are cautiously optimistic about the availability of medical resources at other area hospitals, including Emory and Grady.

"It's the only thing they (Atlanta city officials) can do at this point, but that doesn't mean all the other hospitals have the same access," said Dunnings.

In addition to the resources provided by the city's website, Wellstar has also provided a list of emergency and medical care locations on its own website at wellstar.org.