Atlanta Mayor Dickens hosts 2022 Mayor's Golf Cup supporting youth scholarships

ATLANTA (Atlanta Now News at 10) -- The city of Atlanta held the 2022 Mayor's Golf Cup at Browns Mill Golf Course on August 31, 2022. The proceeds will provide scholarships for well-deserving college students.

Community leaders gathered for some serious business Wednesday morning: a fun, relaxing day at the Mayor's Golf Cup and to support the Mayor's Youth Scholarship Program, helping college students like Isaiah Richburg.

"It's definitely made my college experience a lot more enjoyable, and it's made it a lot easier on me, my family, and just made it better in general," Richburg said. The 21-year-old Georgia State University senior majors in Computer Information Systems. "I want to make apps, games, anything regarding software and programming."

He uses the $2,000 in scholarship funds he receives per semester to pay for food.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says he's glad to bring back the golf cup tradition to help more students offset their college expenses. He took the ceremonial first tee shot at the tournament.

"We came back in full effect this year, and those sponsors were wanting to get out here and do it, and now they're all showing up," he said.

Delta Air Lines is one of the sponsors.

The 2022 Atlanta Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament was held on Wednesday afternoon. WUPA

"Atlanta's Delta's home, and we want to invest in the community. We're hiring. We need to invest in the future, and doing something and participating in events like this gets us to that goal," said Delta's Enterprise Sales Manager Kanye Harris.

The scholarships benefit students as they face skyrocketing tuition costs and the overwhelming burden of student loan debt.

"Anything that we can do to help in today's climate, we're all for it," Harris said.

It's a hole-in-one for everyone involved.

"It's a wonderful thing that we can all participate in educating and help to further the education of a youth in this city," Dickens said.

The Mayor's Golf Cup has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, benefitting a total of 3,000 students since the program started. This year, the scholarships will help 88 local students representing 35 colleges and universities.

NOTE: The video for this story indicates it was the first Mayor's Cup in two years, but it was also held in 2021. We apologize for the error.