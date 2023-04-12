Atlanta mayor announces new phase of city beautification campaign

ATLANTA (WUPA) – Mayor Andre Dickens on Tuesday launched the second phase of Operation Clean Sweep, a campaign involving litter pickup, stopping illegal dumping, and beautification of the city.

Volunteers were on a mission on Tuesday morning, picking up any litter and debris they could find in southwest Atlanta near Gordon-White Park.

Residents in the area, including Darryl Goodson, said they were thankful for the cleanup, especially after watching trash accumulate for years.

"They're dumping on these side streets," Gordon said about the longtime build-up of trash. "It really doesn't make sense."

That's just one of the many reasons for Operation Clean Sweep, according to Dickens.

The mayor said that Phase One of the campaign was a huge success, and during a press conference at Gordon-White Park, just off of the southwest side of the Atlanta BeltLine at Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Dickens said the city was launching Phase Two of Operation Clean Sweep. The new phase promises the addition of portable surveillance cameras to catch illegal dumping, along with the identification of areas most in need of cleanup.

The city is partnering with a number of organizations and law enforcement for the initiative.

"More than a dozen surveillance cameras will be in place by the end of the year," said Dickens. "There will now be sworn officers dedicated to investigating and prosecuting illegal dumping crimes."

Violators caught committing the most egregious offenses could face jail time, according to the mayor. The city has also purchased smart trash cans. In addition, the mayor said there are plans to launch a command center at City Hall in order to deploy workers and equipment.

Frederick Mathis said he has lived near Gordon-White Park for about 40 years.

"I've been here some 40 years," said Frederick Mathis, who lives near Gordon-White Park. "It always has been that part of town that everybody was proud to be a part of. To see it a little more cleaner, even that much more better."

Neighborhood groups are applauding the effort.

"We have tried for years to get it cleaned up, and I think we have finally come to a solution," said Tony McNeal, president of West End Neighborhood Development.

To report illegal dumping in Atlanta, call 404-546-3867.