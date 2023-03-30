Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens delivers his second State of the City Address

ATLANTA (WUPA) – Following the mayor's State of the City Address on Tuesday, Atlanta residents talked about how they feel about the direction of the city.

Mayor Andre Dickens delivered his address after making a grand entrance surrounded by kids.

"I want Atlanta to be the best place in America to raise a child. It's with that goal in mind that I name 2023 the 'Year of the Youth' in Atlanta," he said.

Dickens applauded his administration's successes over the past year, celebrating a failed effort to make Buckhead its own city, the strides made in creating affordable housing, a 56% decrease in homicides, and the highest credit rating and reserves in the city's history.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens delivers his State of the City address on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. WUPA

"I can report to you that the state of our city is strong," he said.

Sage Harrison, an 11th grader at Drew Charter School and a member of the Urban Youth Harp Ensemble, said she was happy with the progress made so far, and that she wanted to see more focus on education going forward.

"It seems like there's a lot of changes being made, and things getting better with affordable housing and public safety and things like that," she said. "I hope to see more care taken in Atlanta Public Schools, and just general public school systems everywhere, to really focus on the mental health of students."

Opponents of the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center have criticized Dickens for his support of its construction, however, he says plans for the complex are moving forward. He said he hopes the training center will boost police morale and reduce violent crime.

"The training center facilities that we have, have been long condemned. That's why we are building the state-of-the-art Atlanta Public Safety Training Center," Dickens said.

Some folks talked about the decrease in the city's homicide rate.

"It may be down in certain quadrants," said Atlanta resident Rashida Winfrey. "How do we pull together, work together to make sure no quadrants are left behind."

While other community members are concerned about how the city can make ends meet.

"We shouldn't have to worry whether our water's gonna get cut off or do we have the money to get medication for our children," said Albert Neal.

Neal said he would like the city to advocate for higher wages. In addition, Neal said that the city should do more to address vacant houses and the trash that has been found dumped around them.

Business owner Ryan Wilson is among others who say Dickens is doing a good job. He said he plans to answer the mayor's call to engage with youth in the city and employ interns.

Dickens also said the city plans to invest $20 million toward early childhood education.