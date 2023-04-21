Atlanta Film Festival boosts film careers and local economy

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- The Atlanta Film Festival is back -- running from Thursday, April 20, through Sunday, April 30. It's giving independent filmmakers a chance to showcase their work, all while drawing thousands of people to the area and boosting the local economy.

Out of the more than 10,000 film and screenplay submissions AFF received, about 160 of them were chosen to showcase their work at the 47th annual event.

Filmmaker and Actor Brian Lonano's work, "Content: The Lo-Fi Man," made the cut.

Atlanta Film Festival / WUPA

"I was pleasantly surprised when I found out we got selected," he said. "It's about the word 'content,' and how we use it in everyday language, nowadays, to describe film and television. I don't like to be considered a content creator, so this movie is sort of waging a battle against that word."

The film features robots, underground guerilla filmmakers, and a superhero named Lo-Fi, fighting for the future of cinema. Scenes for the movie were shot in basements around Atlanta, and staff members -- including his righthand man, Blake Myers -- paid for the entire production out of their own pockets.

"Our film tends to stray into the weird and the gory. It's kind of like a midnight type of film, so I'm always surprised when a prestigious festival accepts it," Lonano said.

AFF Executive Director Christopher Escobar said the festival is bigger and better than ever in 2023.

"We're having so many huge names with us, from George R.R. Martin, Vincent D'Onofrio, Keke Palmer, Rainn Wilson," Escobar said.

The festival is boosting film careers and the local economy.

"Any events, particularly in the non-profit arts sector, usually have a three-to-five multiplier for every dollar that it brings in, because you have people who are going to restaurants, who are going to bars," he said.

Escobar also said the festival is employing hundreds of people at the various venues they're using. Lonano said he is thankful for the platform to showcase his work.

"I get a lot of satisfaction out of creating and making something, and then, to share it with an audience and watch it playing on a big screen, that means so much to me," he said.

As of Thursday afternoon, some of the shows were already sold out, but festival-goers can watch them virtually.

Tickets, event schedules, and other information can be found at the festival's home page at https://www.atlantafilmfestival.com/.