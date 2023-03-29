Atlanta community celebrates Clara "Mama" Bridges on her 102nd birthday

ATLANTA (WUPA) – Community leaders joined staff and family members at the Peachtree Senior Tower to honor Clara "Mama" Bridges, who turned 102 years young on March 24, 2023.

The senior living facility held a birthday celebration fit for a queen, and they paid tribute to Mama Bridges' service to the Atlanta community over the decades.

During a brief interview with Atlanta Now News, Bridges shared her advice for living a long and prosperous life.

Clara 'Mama' Bridges WUPA

"Just calling on our Lord," she said. "There's a song I sing. 'Just a closer walk with thee,'" she said, singing a verse from the traditional gospel song.

Atlanta Housing said that Clara Bridges was one of the first residents of Peachtree Senior Towers, living there since 1976.

Earlier in her life, Bridges entered Clark College's nursing program and Grady Hospital's nursing program.

She had enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a nurse at several installations during World War II before being honorably discharged from the Army.

Bridges served as a nurse, caring for others at several different Atlanta hospitals -- Hughes-Spalding, Crawford-Long, St. Joseph's, and Piedmont hospitals. While there, she worked in various capacities, as medical, surgical, orthopedic, and her favorite -- pediatric nurse.

Mama Bridges was a guest of former President Jimmy Carter at his 1977 inauguration, and was featured in Vogue Magazine as a recent guest of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.