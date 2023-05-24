Atlanta city officials provide update on Midtown crane collapse

ATLANTA (WUPA) – Drivers and pedestrians are now navigating around the extra roadblocks that are in place, following this week's crane collapse on West Peachtree Street.

"It's safety first, and if there's an issue where this crane is going to come down, I don't want to be anywhere near it," said Ben Sprunger, a resident who recently moved to Midtown Atlanta from Chicago.

The increase in construction is causing concerns among people across the city.

"This incident took place just a block away from the horrific shooting at the medical office earlier this month," said Mayor Andre Dickens, during a press conference. "There will be disruptions over the next couple of days, and I appreciate your cooperation."

During the same briefing, Fire Chief Rod Smith explained what happened to the crane.

"One of the counterweights on the crane came apart or became dislodged, and so what it did when it fell, it caused additional damage to the structure, as well as the crane itself," he said. "We're determining the best way to neutralize the crane. We will be in this posture until we neutralize that crane."

There's no word on whether human error played a role in the crane collapse. However, Dickens said the city is working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the state to make that determination.

An OSHA spokesperson said it has launched inspections with Balfour Beatty Construction, LLC and Maxim LP in response to the accident.

"We encourage the use of MARTA during the times you come to the Midtown area," said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

In addition, city officials are working to provide housing for the 1,000 people who were displaced by the incident.