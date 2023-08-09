Atlanta City Council approves ordinance requiring surveillance cameras at all gas stations

ATLANTA (WUPA) – Using cameras to help stop crimes at gas stations is the goal of a new ordinance passed unanimously by the Atlanta City Council on Monday.

Violence, car theft, and other crimes prompted Councilmembers Andrea Boone and Dustin Willis to sponsor the legislation, which requires all Atlanta gas stations and convenience stores to install surveillance cameras and ensure they monitor the activity at all gas pumps. The goal of the ordinance is to reduce violence and car theft.

Dwight Lucas, 54, a delivery driver and Atlanta resident, says the ordinance is a good thing.

WUPA

"You never know what's going to happen, what's going on. A person gets shot, and then they don't have the camera to find out who did the shooting," Lucas said. "Thanks to the Atlanta Police Department for doing what they're doing. Thank the City Council for doing what they are doing."

Marshall Beasley, who works at a gas station located on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, said he knows firsthand how the added protection of surveillance cameras goes a long way.

"I had to testify against four young guys, and they all got 20 years," he recalled about an incident that occurred at another convenience store, where cameras helped identify the suspects.

Beasley is glad the store he now works at has them as well.

"By me staying in this neighborhood, and I've been here a while, I know and recognize everybody, but some people I don't know, and anything can happen at any time," he said.

The ordinance is expected to take effect within the next few months.