Atlanta City Council approves $100 million bond for affordable housing in the city

ATLANTA (WUPA) – The city of Atlanta is moving slowly toward its goal of creating more affordable housing through new legislation that will help provide additional funding.

The heavy weight of housing costs is bearing down on renters like the hot sun, and it's getting heavier with each passing year.

"In 2020, the rent was like three times less than what it currently is, and every year, it is steadily increasing," said city resident Cheryl Barksdale.

Skyrocketing rent payments and a lack of affordable housing are taking a toll on Atlanta residents.

"There needs to be a cap on rent," said Atlanta resident Camryn Grant. "I'm a nurse, personally, and it's still, you know, difficult. I just look at it (rents) increasing."

Francis Fournier, a sports management intern from Virginia, like many, said he is considering his next relocation and the high cost of living.

"The biggest hindrance to it is just the housing," he said.

The Atlanta City Council unanimously passed legislation last week authorizing a $100 million bond to create more affordable housing units in the city. Councilman Matt Westmoreland sponsored that legislation, which impacts Atlanta residents who make 60% or less of the city's median income. The new funds will also go towards infrastructure projects as well as preserving existing rental units.

"This is one of the topics that's incredibly near and dear to my heart," Westmoreland said in a city of Atlanta video. "And I'm really excited to see these dollars go into the construction and preservation."

Public and private donations are also funding the effort. The Woodruff Foundation has pledged $100 million toward the cause through the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, which is also raising $100 million separately.

Residents have said they are thankful for the progress.

"Something has to be done, because everyone deserves to have a place where they can stay and feel that they can afford it," Grant said.

The city says more than 2,000 units have already been delivered, while another 5,600 have been funded or are currently under construction. These efforts are part of Mayor Andre Dickens' goal of creating 20,000 affordable homes in the city by 2030.