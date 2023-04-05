Atlanta celebrates Year of the Youth milestone on 404 Day

ATLANTA (WUPA) - The push to help kids thrive and make good choices through mentorship continues in Atlanta, through the city's Year of the Youth initiative.

Mayor Andre Dickens joined organizations for an announcement at the Martin Luther King Jr. Natatorium on 404 Day, which represents Atlanta's own holiday and area code.

"Our goal, guys, was to have 404 mentors across this city to sign up to lead a young person and help them become who they want to become," said Dickens. "We hit 425 mentors."

The announcement was followed by applause in celebration of exceeding the goal of increasing youth mentorship, which is the driving force behind Big Brothers Big Sisters Metro Atlanta (BBBSMA), and one of its little brothers, Joseph Smith, a baseball player at Booker T. Washington High School.

"I got involved through my mother. She saw it was a great opportunity for me to have a mentor," he said, regarding his decision to join BBBSMA. "I like that I have a good mentor, you know. He has different leadership qualities that I infuse into my life."

His big brother, Greg Clay, says he joined BBBS to be the change he wanted to see in the community.

"Some people think that the mentor gives all the advice and counsel, but I've learned so much from my mentee. He's a pretty good baseball player, so he teaches me how to continue to throw the curve ball that I used to throw back in the day," said Clay.

Kwame Johnson, the president and CEO of BBBSMA, says he's also a "defender of potential."

"Just imagine what kind of city we could have if every young person had a mentor and was able to graduate college and live the American dream," he said.

He joins other city leaders working to provide opportunities and other resources for youth through the initiative.

"The goal is that Atlanta's youth will emerge as empowered residents, well-equipped for success in their personal and academic, professional journeys," said Janean Lewis, the city's senior policy advisor for Youth Development and Education.

They're calling on more people to get involved.

"We need you to sign up, we need more mentors, we need more men, in particular," Johnson said.

For information on how to become a mentor or to make a donation supporting the initiative, please visit https://www.atlyouthengage.com/