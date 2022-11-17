Atlanta celebrates restoration of the historic Oakland Cemetery bell tower

ATLANTA (WUPA) –The city of Atlanta is ringing in a new chapter at the historic Oakland Cemetery, after restoring the facility's 123-year-old bell tower.

Bruce Barfield reflected on his family's connection to the Oakland Cemetery.

"I'm the great-great-grandson of the sexton that was in place when this building was built," he said.

His great-great-grandfather, Henry Barfield, was the first sexton to work inside the bell tower, which was built in 1899. Well over a century later, the city held a ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday to celebrate the restoration of that iconic piece of history.

"I think my great-great-grandfather would be extremely proud of what's going on right now," said Barfield.

During his speech, Mayor Andre Dickens highlighted a quote from the past.

"Founding father and slave owner Ben Franklin said, 'Show me your cemeteries, and I will tell you what kind of people you have,'" Dickens said.

The bell tower now includes a public meeting and event space and will also serve as an educational venue for youth. The restoration comes just months after the city restored the cemetery's African American Burial Grounds.

"Oakland has continued to grow and change, and through it all, the bell tower has endured as a beloved hallmark of these hallowed grounds," said Dr. Richard Harker, the executive director of the Historic Oakland Foundation. "We mark the next phase of its life, one that is about access, creative and bold use, community and celebration," he said.

"It is a community space. It is a place to celebrate those who have passed. It is a place to celebrate the future," said City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari.

Invest Atlanta President and CEO Dr. Eloisa Klementich says the restoration will boost the economy.

"We believe that we will have about a $7.8 million impact because of this bell tower," she said.

Plans are now underway to improve the infrastructure at the cemetery, and officials say they will break ground on a new Visitors Center outside the gates next year.