Atlanta-based guard reflects on WGI World Championship win, road to success

ATLANTA (WUPA) – Paramount Winterguard, an Atlanta-based independent indoor color guard organization, won first place in the Independent World Class category during its finals competition at the Winter Guard International World Championships on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Two Paramount members and their directors, husband, and wife duo Rick Subel and Andria Foerch, reflected on the season and their WGI championship win in Dayton, Ohio.

"We deserved it, and I knew that it was something I wanted from the very beginning," said Kris Harris, who joined the group seven years ago and marched when they won their first championship in 2018.

Travis Wade / WUPA

Alexandra Carlton, another member, described her reaction to taking home the gold in an activity that incorporates rifles, sabers, flags, and dance into shows that are usually performed on gym floors instead of marching fields.

"One of my best friends, Johnny, I was holding his hand at the time, and we just looked at each other, and we were just elated," she said. "This is my last year being with Paramount. It was all the more special, and I just, I clung to it even more."

Subel, the designer and mastermind behind the show, founded Paramount in 2011.

"It never felt like they were putting on a show. They were just living an experience for 6.5 minutes every time," he said, regarding the 2023 production. "A lot of these people move from other states. They're moving away from family. They're moving away from foundational support systems, and they're learning how to survive in the world on their own two feet."

Foerch described this year's show concept.

"The show was titled, 'Drawn Together,' and it was about the uniqueness and individuality of the performers in the color guard," she said.

Guard members reflected on the hard days and rehearsals they had during this season.

"Everyone's tired. We're hungry. Those moments where I knew that my teammates needed just a little bit more of a push, like, those are my favorite moments, because I would just give them a look or try to make them laugh," Carlton said.

They also cherish the shared bonds and lifelong sibling rivalries they've established.

"We live our lives together. We work together. I don't see my life without any of these people in it, at this point," said Harris.

Foerch said the journey is not just about winning.

"To be able to do something that we love and to be able to share it with each other is the most wonderful experience," she said.

For more information on Paramount Winterguard, please visit: https://www.paramountwg.org/. For more details about WGI, please visit: https://wgi.org/



