Atlanta: Background casting call
Casting TaylorMade is hosting a SAG Background Casting Call
Filming 9/14 Covid Testing 9/13
Male Background Performer (SAG)
Ages : 18 - 100yrs
Males
Any Ethnicity
Testing Location: Atlanta, GA
Filming Location: Atlanta, GA
Filming Rate: - $152/8 hrs
Covid Testing Bump: $100
Covid Testing Date: 9/13
Filming Dates: 9/14
Female background performer needed (SAG)
Ages: 18 - 100yrs
Females
Any Ethnicity
Testing Location: Atlanta, GA
Filming Location: Atlanta, GA
Filming Rate: - $152/8 hrs
Covid Testing Bump: $10
Covid Testing Date: 9/13
Filming Dates: 9/14
NOTE: You must be vaccinated to work on this production. Click here to apply: http://www.castingtaylormade.com/availabi.../tba-sag-casting
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.