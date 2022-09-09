Watch CBS News
Atlanta: Background casting call

By Michelle Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

Casting TaylorMade is hosting a SAG Background Casting Call

 Filming  9/14 Covid Testing 9/13  

Male Background Performer (SAG)

Ages : 18 - 100yrs

Males

Any Ethnicity 

Testing Location: Atlanta, GA

Filming Location: Atlanta, GA

Filming Rate: - $152/8 hrs

Covid Testing Bump: $100

Covid Testing Date: 9/13

Filming Dates: 9/14

Female background performer needed (SAG)

Ages: 18 - 100yrs

Females

Any Ethnicity

Testing Location: Atlanta, GA

Filming Location: Atlanta, GA

Filming Rate: - $152/8 hrs

Covid Testing Bump: $10

Covid Testing Date: 9/13

Filming Dates: 9/14

NOTE: You must be vaccinated to work on this production. Click here to apply: http://www.castingtaylormade.com/availabi.../tba-sag-casting 

