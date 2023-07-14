Atlanta area provider raises awareness for minority mental health disparities
DULUTH, Ga. (WUPA) - Minorities continue to face mental health disparities at an alarming rate around the country and in Metro Atlanta, and a local mental health care provider is drawing attention to the issue.
Shontel Cargill, who lives in Duluth, has been on a mental health journey after she suffered a devastating loss.
"In 2019, I actually lost my daughter at 28 weeks," Cargill said, describing how she nearly lost her life during the miscarriage, and as a result, has struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression. She says the loss also impacted her husband's mental health.
"We got married right before this happened," she said. "That really became a catalyst to solidify my purpose."
Cargill is a licensed therapist and a regional clinic director for Thriveworks, a national mental health company. She's also the president of the Georgia chapter of Postpartum Support International.
"It was really a rude awakening, because I went from provider to client to patient," she said. "I was so blessed to be able to find a Black provider, a Black woman where I really just felt like I could let my hair down, be myself."
Cargill and Thriveworks are on a mission to help other minorities by removing the stigmas around getting treatment and using National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month in July as a platform.
"Historically, systemic barriers, such as lack of access to quality care, discrimination, and racism, have perpetuated mistrust," said Cargill. "It helps to dismantle the perception that mental health issues are a sign of weakness or personal feelings. It is not. It's actually a strength to seek treatment."
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, only an estimated 39% of African American adults with mental illness received treatment in 2021, while only 25% of Asian adults and 36% of Hispanic or Latino adults received treatment, compared to 52% of non-Hispanic White adults.
As Cargill's healing journey continues, she's urging everyone to make self-care a priority.
"When we share our stories, it opens up the door for people to feel safe to share theirs, and that is the start of their healing journey," she said.
for more features.