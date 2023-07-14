Atlanta area provider raises awareness for minority mental health disparities

DULUTH, Ga. (WUPA) - Minorities continue to face mental health disparities at an alarming rate around the country and in Metro Atlanta, and a local mental health care provider is drawing attention to the issue.

Shontel Cargill, who lives in Duluth, has been on a mental health journey after she suffered a devastating loss.

"In 2019, I actually lost my daughter at 28 weeks," Cargill said, describing how she nearly lost her life during the miscarriage, and as a result, has struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression. She says the loss also impacted her husband's mental health.

WUPA

"We got married right before this happened," she said. "That really became a catalyst to solidify my purpose."

Cargill is a licensed therapist and a regional clinic director for Thriveworks, a national mental health company. She's also the president of the Georgia chapter of Postpartum Support International.

"It was really a rude awakening, because I went from provider to client to patient," she said. "I was so blessed to be able to find a Black provider, a Black woman where I really just felt like I could let my hair down, be myself."

Cargill and Thriveworks are on a mission to help other minorities by removing the stigmas around getting treatment and using National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month in July as a platform.

"Historically, systemic barriers, such as lack of access to quality care, discrimination, and racism, have perpetuated mistrust," said Cargill. "It helps to dismantle the perception that mental health issues are a sign of weakness or personal feelings. It is not. It's actually a strength to seek treatment."

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, only an estimated 39% of African American adults with mental illness received treatment in 2021, while only 25% of Asian adults and 36% of Hispanic or Latino adults received treatment, compared to 52% of non-Hispanic White adults.

As Cargill's healing journey continues, she's urging everyone to make self-care a priority.

"When we share our stories, it opens up the door for people to feel safe to share theirs, and that is the start of their healing journey," she said.