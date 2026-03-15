Athens police arrest suspect after triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 critical

A 22-year-old Jefferson man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly triple shooting that left one person dead and two others critically injured in Athens early Saturday morning, according to Athens-Clarke County Police.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in a parking lot on the 400 block of North Jackson Street around 2:20 a.m. on March 14. Investigators say three people were shot during the incident.

One victim, identified as Clayton Adams, 22, of Hull, Ga., died from his injuries. The other two victims were taken to a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Police arrested Mark Desousa, 22, of Jefferson, and charged him with murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Paul Johnson at Paul.Johnson@accgov.com or 762-400-7060.

Athens-Clarke County Police thanked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, District Attorney's Office, Clarke County Sheriff's Office, FBI Safe Streets, FBI Atlanta Field Division, and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in the case.