Ashley Olsen congratulated on new baby by "Full House" costars

(CNN) — Ashley Olsen hasn't publicly confirmed she's a new mom, but that didn't stop two of her former costars from talking about it.

Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, who starred as Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy GIbbler respectively on "Full House," talked about the baby on a recent episode of their podcast, "How Rude, Tanneritos."

Barber asked Sweetin if she had heard the news.

Ashley Olsen in 2021. Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

"I just heard this this morning that Ashley Olsen had a baby," Barber said. That blows my mind!"

Sweetin said she had and expressed her surprise that Olsen - who along with her sister Mary-Kate played the youngest Tanner, Michelle - is now a mom.

"The baby had a baby. I'm sorry, I know she's not a baby, she's a 37-year-old woman," Sweetin said. "I realize that. But it's like when the youngest member of your family has a kid all of a sudden you're like 'Oh my gosh it's happening!'"

She then offered congratulations to Olsen and her husband Louis Eisner on the birth of their first child, a son.

The baby was reportedly born to the couple months ago.

But the fashion label owner is well known to be extremely private and neither she nor her husband have responded to the reports.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Olsen for comment.