Artificial intelligence scammers target Cherokee County mother

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) – Scammers are making use of artificial intelligence to rip people off, and one Metro Atlanta mother is drawing attention to the growing problem after she found herself the target of one attack.

WUPA

Debbie Shelton Moore of Canton said she received the scare of her life on Friday, July 14, when she picked up the phone shortly before 4 p.m., thinking it could be someone calling to confirm a medical appointment.

"I picked it up, and it was who I thought was my daughter, crying and calling for me, 'Mom, mom'," she said. "A man got on the phone. He was kind of vague, and I was like, 'What's going on?'"

Two other men who sounded like police officers joined the conversation, which involved her 22-year-old daughter, Lauren. Initially, the voices on the other end of the conversation gave Moore the impression that her daughter had been involved in a traffic accident. Panic set in with their next statement.

"She was in the wrong place at the wrong time. She walked by and she saw something that she shouldn't have, and we have her now in the back of my truck," Moore indicated that they said. "I'm flipping out at this time."

She said that she rushed upstairs to her husband and put the conversation on speakerphone. Then one of the voices revealed the true nature of the phone call.

"He says, 'Your daughter's been kidnapped, and we want $50,000,'" Moore said. She said she could hear her daughter in the background continuing to cry and call out for help. "My heart is beating so hard; I'm shaking."

Moore said her husband, a cybersecurity worker, heard the conversation on speaker -- but not the crying in the background. He indicated the call was a scam.

Under the circumstances, Moore said she was hesitant to end the call, but her husband turned around and called Lauren on a different line. He reached her and confirmed that she had not been kidnapped or threatened at all.

The scammers hung up the phone, while the Moores called 911.

Officers from the Kennesaw Police Department and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office began an investigation, while other officers went to meet Lauren to confirm that she was, indeed, okay.

Lt. Col. Arthur Peralta, assistant commander of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division explained how scammers are acquiring information on people and tracking them down in order to scam them and get money out of them.

"A lot of information is available on the dark web," Peralta said.

In addition, Peralta said, information is available on a number of search engines across the internet, where companies are buying and selling it to people who have bad intentions. Those same people are checking social media for information, and worse, using artificial intelligence technology to mimic voices.

"The availability of software like artificial intelligence, like ChatGPT, and things like that, makes things easier for criminals to do," Peralta said. "You've got to be on the lookout for these types of things."

Moore said she is sharing her story in order to help folks be more careful.