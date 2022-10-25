Annual college fair providing $40 million in scholarships through Oct. 27

Stonecrest, Ga. (WUPA) – The 7th Annual Free College Scholarship Fair is underway at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. through October 27, 2022, where thousands of students are tapping into millions of dollars of free scholarships. The event is co-sponsored and organized by The Leadership Team USA and Infinite Scholars.

Taylor Cason, a future veterinarian, and Roman Phifer, a future aerospace engineer, are planning to attend West Virginia State University as freshmen in the fall of 2023. They were among the crowds of students who attended the fair, and both received $4,500 a year for the next four years.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime type thing. You don't see this every day, and I'm very grateful for this," Phifer said.

Infinite Scholars

Fifty-five colleges and universities are participating in the event, and some students have been awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships.

"This is the most exciting part of my job. I'm the Director of Admissions for West Virginia State, and to be able to give back what I was given one day is absolutely amazing," said Tanesha Weaver, the director of admissions at West Virginia State University.

Organizers say about 2,000 students attend the four-day event each year, and they've already exceeded that number this year as of the second day.

"It is absolutely awe-inspiring. Thousands of young people have converged onto our campus. Many of them will be the very first in their family to have an opportunity and access to higher education," said New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant.

This comes as the country is facing a growing student loan debt crisis.

"What we've been able to do is to take all that, that's in front of them, and give them a straight path to being able to go to college for free and debt free, said Pastor Courtney L. Dillard, the president and founder of Leadership Team USA.

To apply, students must bring an unofficial transcript, a copy of their test scores, resume, references and an essay on why they want to go to college. Early registration is encouraged. For more information, click here: www.infinitescholar.org