Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Angela Bassett checked on Ariana DeBose after viral rap

By Michele Roberts

/ CNN

ShowBiz Minute 2/27: SAG Awards, Kodak Black, US Box Office
ShowBiz Minute 2/27: SAG Awards, Kodak Black, US Box Office 00:55

 (CNN) -- Angela Bassett did indeed do the thing.

The "Black Panther" star told Variety she messaged Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose after DeBose mentioned her in a now-viral performance at the BAFTA Awards.

DeBose rapped "Angela Bassett did the thing" as part of a tribute to the night's female nominees. It garnered a lot of memes.

Watch Lizzo PARODY Ariana DeBose's BAFTAs Rap by Entertainment Tonight on YouTube

On the red carpet for at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night, Bassett shared her thoughts about the buzzy line with Variety.

"I DM'd her last night. I did. It was beautiful," Bassett said of DeBose. "I just wanted to make sure she was okay because, you know, it's a lot of attention. And she is A-Okay."

DeBose left Twitter soon after the rap became a viral sensation and some believe it may have been because she was being trolled with negative comments.

But Bassett not only gave her seal of approval, she shouted the line while receiving the entertainer of the year honor at the NAACP Image Awards.

"I guess Angela Bassett did the thing! Huh?," Bassett joked during her acceptance speech.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 11:39 AM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.