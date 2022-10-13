American Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Miami after several passengers get sick

American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at MIA American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at MIA 00:28

An American Airlines flight departing from Miami was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday evening, CBS Miami reports.

Flight 338 was on its way to Barbados when it returned to Miami International Airport after multiple passengers became sick, the station says.

American Airlines said the plane turned around after a chemical odor spread through the cabin from a passenger's carry-on luggage.

A source familiar with the situation told CBS News the odor was coming from nail polish remover.

The plane landed safely and passengers were offered hotel accommodations, the carrier said.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the tarmac, CBS Miami reported, adding that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the plane had to land because of an emergency.