All American - 'United in grief'

TODAY IS THE DAY – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) comes face to face with his grief and those he loves are collateral damage as he spirals into a person almost unrecognizable. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) tries to step up as a leader but no one's following, JJ (Hunter Clowdus) makes a shocking appearance, and Layla (Greta Onieogou) urges Patience (Chelsea Tavares) to beware of her #1 fan. Also starring Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Monet Mazur, Cody Christian and Karimah Westbrook. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Adrian Dukes (#515). Original airdate 3/27/2023