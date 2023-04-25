Watch CBS News
All American - 'This is how you do it'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

JUST DANCE – The GAU football team is undergoing some growing pains and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is challenged to try and bring them all together.  Asher (Cody Christian) and Jaymee (guest star Mia Horcher) are ready to share their news but not everyone is supportive.  Coop (Bre-Z) is stumbling on new challenges in class, and Olivia (Samantha Logan) is learning that Jayden Davis stirred up more than the football team, but it ultimately sends her in an exciting new direction.  Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty and Obiageli Odimegwu (#518).  Original airdate 5/1/2023.    

