Watch CBS News
Features

All American - 'Feel it in the air'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Changing Winds | All American Season 5 Episode 8 Trailer | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

BLOWN AWAY – When the Santa Ana winds blow into town, they seem to confirm Billy's (Taye Diggs) theory that they are a bad omen after he faces multiple setbacks.  Spencer (Daniel Ezra) convinces a reluctant ally to speak their truth, but it doesn't come without consequences.  Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) finds himself juggling too many secrets and accidentally lets one slip.  Olivia (Samantha Logan) throws herself into moving on and comes to an unexpected realization.  Meanwhile, Skye (guest star Madison Shamoun) offers to help Patience (Chelsea Royce Taveras) with her social media, leaving Coop's (Bre-Z) and Skye's relationship dynamic to change.  Also starring Greta Onieogou and Monet Mazur.  David McWhirter directed the episode written by Obiageli Odimegwu. (#509). Original airdate 1/30/2023    

First published on January 24, 2023 / 12:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.