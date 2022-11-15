All American - 'Can't nobody hold me down'

PERSISTANCE – After what happens at the press conference, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) try to secure as many commitments before the end of National Signing Day to help their team. Asher (Cody Christian) tries to capitalize on the unfortunate opportunity by swaying some new recruits with an assist from an unlikely source. Olivia (Samantha Logan) is torn on how to publish her article while also protecting those she loves. Patience (Chelsea Tavares) is pushed outside her comfort zone while shooting a music video. Meanwhile, Jordan and JJ (Hunter Clowdus) throw a party that escalates and ends with Jordan witnessing a rude awakening. Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul directed the episode written by Micah Cyrus. (#506). Original airdate 11/21/2022.